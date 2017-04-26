China Southern Orders 20 Airbus A350 Jets

China Southern Airlines Co. (1055.HK) on Wednesday announced an order for 20 Airbus SE (AIR.FR) A350-900 jets, joining a growing list of carriers seeking to operate the newest widebody commercial aircraft that promises to cut costs by lowering fuel consumption.

China Southern said the planes cost US$298.9 million each, valuing its order at US$5.98 billion at catalog prices. However, airlines typically negotiate discounts of about 30% on the list prices of planes.

The new jets will join China Southern's fleet in 2019 and the last of the planes in the order will be delivered in 2022, it said. The Airbus A350-900 model can carry 325 passengers and 16 tons of cargo in a typical configuration, according to information on the Airbus website.

