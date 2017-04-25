Wynn Macau: 1Q Net Profit $103.56 Million; Up 26% on Year

Wynn Macau Ltd. (1128.HK) said Wednesday its first quarter net profit rose 26% from a year earlier, partly thanks to higher casino revenue.

The Hong Kong-listed unit of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN), said its net profit for the three months ended March rose to $103.56 million from $81.89 million a year earlier, while its casino revenue casino rose to $982.62 million from $570.16 million a year earlier. Its total first-quarter operating revenue rose to $1.06 billion from $680.24 million a year earlier, Wynn Macau said.

April 25, 2017 22:10 ET (02:10 GMT)