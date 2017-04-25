What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

France's Macron is the favorite to win the presidency May 7, but he will have to secure a parliamentary majority to implement policies.

Pro-Kremlin hackers have tried to access Macron's campaign email accounts, a cybersecurity firm said.

The EU executive sided with Macron, breaking a tradition of not taking sides in national party politics.

Trump is open to waiting to secure funding for a border wall, White House officials said, a shift that could clear the way for a deal to avoid a government shutdown.

The president told visiting U.N. diplomats that the Security Council must adopt new and stronger sanctions on North Korea.

The FCC's chairman on Wednesday is expected to outline his strategy for rolling back Obama-era net-neutrality rules.

The Senate confirmed ex-Georgia Gov. Perdue as agriculture secretary, ending a three-month vacancy.

Obama said his priority is encouraging a new generation of political leaders, as he broke his postinauguration silence in a Chicago speech.

Arkansas put two men to death Monday night in the first double execution by a state since 2000.

Crimes by migrants surged 52.7% in Germany last year, highlighting a challenge facing Merkel.

A panel of scientists has questioned the efficacy of a vaccine against Ebola.

April 25, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)