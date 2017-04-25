U.S. Stocks Rise, Driven by Earnings

U.S. stocks climbed, lifted by a series of upbeat earnings reports. Major stock indexes have rebounded in recent sessions as corporate earnings have showed sustained strength among U.S. companies.

Trump Pick for SEC Chairman Assembling Top Agency Staff

President Donald Trump's choice to run the Securities and Exchange Commission is quietly assembling a cabinet of top staff members who spent their careers on Wall Street or advised companies on big deals, foreshadowing the commission's quick pivot toward a deregulatory agenda.

Rising Home Prices Raise Concerns of Overheating

The U.S. housing market's red-hot recovery from the depths of the crash five years ago is fueling concerns among economists and real-estate brokers that home prices are overheating.

Oil Prices Still Falling

Oil prices continued their downward slide amid continued doubts that the global crude glut is being drained.

Nasdaq 6000: Betting on Big Tech Getting Bigger

Nasdaq's record run doesn't feed the appetite for richly valued tech startups.

FCC to Launch Review of Media Regulations

The Federal Communications Commission will begin a comprehensive review of its media regulations, starting at its May 18 meeting, Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday.

EU Bank Executives Push Back at Regulators

European bank executives told regulators they were taking too long to complete the postcrisis financial rule book in a shifting political environment, leaving lenders at competitive disadvantage and putting the bloc's economic recovery at risk.

Brazil Records Current-Account Surplus in March

Brazil recorded a stronger than usual current-account result in March, with a surplus of $1.4 billion, the central bank said.

French Vote Fuels Hopes for Growth

The ascension of centrist Emmanuel Macron as the heavy favorite in France's presidential race spurred investors to set aside the political worries that have long plagued European markets and to make new bets on economic growth.

ECB Survey May Fuel Argument for Negative Rates

Survey data from the European Central Bank showed that negative deposit rates are encouraging banks to make loans, which could reinforce the ECB's commitment to keep interest rates negative after other stimulus ends.

