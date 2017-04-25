Wells Holders Expected to Re-Elect Board, Send Message

Shareholders are expected to re-elect all Wells Fargo directors but some with low levels of support, sending a message they seek further change at the bank.

SAP First-Quarter Net Profit Falls, Revenue Rises

German business software provider SAP reported a 9% drop in net profit for the first quarter, weighed down in part by an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

Credit Suisse Faces Investor Scrutiny With Earnings Report

Credit Suisse is preparing to release first-quarter earnings. The Swiss banking giant has steadied itself somewhat after scaling back its investment banking business in favor of managing money for wealthy clients.

Japan Post to Take $3.6 Billion Write-Down Over Toll Holdings

Japan Post reported a $3.6 billion write-down for its Toll Holdings unit in Australia, just two years after a $5.1 billion acquisition that was supposed to lay the cornerstone for its overseas expansion.

BOJ Running Simulations on Policy Exit, Deputy Governor Says

The Bank of Japan has been running internal simulations on how it could dial back on its ultra-easy policy, although officials find it too early to share the information with the public because of still-low inflation, a deputy central bank governor said Tuesday.

Chinese Lawmakers Review Plan for Tighter Securities Law

Chinese lawmakers are reviewing amendments to the nation's securities law that aim to rein in illegal activity and give regulators greater enforcement power.

Central Banks Ponder What to Do With All Their Assets

They've built up their portfolios since the financial crisis. Now comes the even trickier part.

Trump Orders Plan to Cut Corporate Tax Rate to 15%

President Trump has ordered aides to draft a tax plan that slashes the corporate tax rate to 15%, even if that means a loss of revenue and exacerbating the plan's procedural and partisan hurdles.

MetLife Asks Court to Delay Ruling on Its 'Systemically Important' Label

MetLife asked an appeals court to delay ruling on a case involving federal oversight of the company pending a review by the Trump administration of the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Fed, FDIC Say Wells Fargo 'Remediated Deficiencies' in 2015 Living Will

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve on Monday said Wells Fargo & Co. is back on track for its living-will regulatory assessment.

April 25, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)