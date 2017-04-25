Coke to Cut 20% of Corporate Workers as It Battles Soda Slump

Coca-Cola's profit and revenue continued to slide in the first quarter of the year as weakness in Latin America flattened volumes, and the soda maker said it would expand its efforts to cut costs.

Tyson Foods to Buy Sandwich Maker AdvancePierre

Tyson agreed to acquire sandwich maker AdvancePierre in a $4.2 billion deal that will broaden the giant meat processor's range of prepared foods.

Wells Holders Expected to Re-Elect Board, Send Message

Shareholders are expected to re-elect all Wells Fargo directors but some with low levels of support, sending a message they seek further change at the bank.

J. Crew Plans to Cut 250 Jobs

J. Crew said it would cut about 250 jobs, part of a cost-cutting effort as the retailer battles declining sales and shifting shopping patterns.

McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Still a Boon

The expansion of breakfast offerings as well as Big Mac and beverage promotions helped lift the chain's comparable sales in the first quarter above estimates.

Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to Make $186 Million From Verizon Deal

Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer is set to make some $186 million as a result of the internet company's sale of its core business to Verizon Communications, according to securities filings.

Lockheed Martin's Profit and Sales Fall Short of Expectations

Lockheed Martin lowered its full-year profit expectations Tuesday, as the company's latest quarterly earnings and sales fell short of guidance.

Akzo Nobel Rejects Elliott's Bid to Oust Its Chairman

Akzo Nobel rejected a request by activist investor Elliott Management to hold a shareholder meeting to oust its supervisory board chairman. The move comes a day after PPG Industries submitted its third bid for the Dutch paint company.

Eli Lilly Working to Cut Costs

Eli Lilly & Co. on Tuesday reported higher revenue but swung to a loss and cut its profit forecast due to charges related to cost-cutting efforts.

3M Boosts Annual Outlook Following Strong First Quarter

3M Co. raised its full-year profit outlook as first-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, boosted by growth in its core industrial unit and a resurgent electronics business.

April 25, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)