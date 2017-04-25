Coke, Weighed by Latin America Weakness, Deepens Its Cost Cuts

Coca-Cola's profit and revenue continued to slide in the first quarter of the year as weakness in Latin America flattened volumes, and the soda maker said it would expand its efforts to cut costs.

Tyson Foods to Buy Sandwich Maker AdvancePierre

Tyson agreed to acquire sandwich-maker AdvancePierre in a $4.2 billion deal that will broaden the giant meat processor's range of prepared foods.

McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Still a Boon

The expansion of breakfast offerings as well as Big Mac and beverage promotions helped lift the chain's comparable sales in the first quarter above estimates.

Lockheed Martin's Profit and Sales Fall Short of Expectations

Lockheed Martin lowered its full-year profit expectations Tuesday, as the company's latest quarterly earnings and sales fell short of guidance.

Eli Lilly Working to Cut Costs

Eli Lilly & Co. on Tuesday reported higher revenue but swung to a loss and cut its profit forecast due to charges related to cost-cutting efforts.

3M Boosts Annual Outlook Following Strong First Quarter

3M Co. on Tuesday said it raised its full-year profit outlook as first-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, boosted by growth in its core industrial unit and a resurgent electronics business.

Caterpillar Sees Signs of Recovery

Caterpillar said it is seeing signs of recovery in several of the industries it serves and boosted its revenue and profit forecasts for the year.

DuPont Delivers Earnings, Sales Beat Ahead of Merger

DuPont Co., looking to wrap up its merger with Dow Chemical Co., said its sales rose as the science company benefited from a change in the timing of seed deliveries.

Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to Make $186 Million From Verizon Deal

Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer is set to make some $186 million as a result of the internet company's sale of its core business to Verizon Communications, according to securities filings.

Netflix Secures Portal Into China Via Baidu Unit Deal

The video-streaming giant, which has struggled to enter the Chinese market, struck a licensing deal with platform iQiyi to show the U.S. company's original content.

