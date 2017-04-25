For Aramco Insiders, Prince's $2 Trillion IPO Valuation Doesn't Add Up

Officials working on taking the state-owned oil company public have struggled to come up with a scenario under which Saudi Aramco is worth more than $1.5 trillion, according to people familiar with the matter.

LVMH to Buy Chistian Dior Couture for EUR6 Billion

French luxury conglomerate LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy said it would take full control of Christian Dior Couture, in a transaction that values the iconic fashion brand at $6.51 billion.

Ericsson Pushed to Hefty Loss by Write-Downs, Restructuring Costs

Ericsson fell to a hefty net loss in the first quarter after booking provisions, write-downs and restructuring costs but said a more focused business strategy should see the company significantly improve its profitability next year.

Arconic Delays Annual Meeting, Considers Adding Two Elliott Directors

Aerospace parts maker Arconic Inc. on Monday delayed its much-anticipated annual meeting and tried to defuse a long-running spat with an activist investor that last week forced the company's chief executive to step down.

Alitalia Workers Reject Deal to Avoid Bankruptcy

Alitalia employees late Monday rejected a government-brokered package of job and wage cuts that was aimed at saving Italy's flagship airline from bankruptcy.

Express Scripts Says It Will Lose Anthem in 2020

Express Scripts Holding Co. said Monday it doesn't expect Anthem Inc., its biggest customer, to extend a pharmacy benefits management agreement slated to expire at the end of 2019.

MetLife Asks Court to Delay Ruling on Its 'Systemically Important' Label

MetLife Inc. on Monday asked an appeals court to delay ruling on a case involving federal oversight of the company pending a review by the Trump administration of the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Sony Earnings: What to Watch

Sony is set to release its fiscal 2016 earnings on Friday.

Fed, FDIC Say Wells Fargo 'Remediated Deficiencies' in 2015 Living Will

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve on Monday said Wells Fargo & Co. is back on track for its living-will regulatory assessment.

T-Mobile's Customer Growth Slows Down

Discount wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc. continued to lure customers away from bigger phone companies but at a slower rate than in previous quarters.

April 25, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)