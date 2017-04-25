GDP Growth Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 22 245K (18) 244K
0830 Durable Goods Orders Mar +1.3% (23) +1.8%*
1000 Pending Home Sales Mar -1.0% (10) +5.5%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Apr 16 (3) 20
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 1Q +1.0% (24) +2.1%**
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 1Q +2.1% (10) +2.1%**
0830 Employment Cost Index 1Q +0.6% (18) +0.5%
0945 Chicago PMI Apr 56.4 (12) 57.7
1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 97.9 (18) 98.0***
(Final)
*Revised Figure
**4Q 3rd Reading
***March Prelminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
