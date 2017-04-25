China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, April 25 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 748,848 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 14,285 14,480 14,105 14,290 14,160 130 11,580 31,766
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Jun-17 14,355 14,530 14,355 14,465 14,250 215 6 244
Jul-17 14,485 14,580 14,485 14,515 14,310 205 6 98
Aug-17 14,720 14,845 14,520 14,640 14,565 75 24 62
Sep-17 14,830 15,000 14,600 14,795 14,660 135 715,572 318,528
Oct-17 14,910 15,030 14,775 14,925 14,755 170 40 238
Nov-17 15,000 15,155 14,845 15,030 14,890 140 604 1,656
Jan-18 16,760 16,950 16,530 16,725 16,510 215 21,006 33,346
Mar-18 16,920 16,980 16,815 16,900 16,640 260 8 68
Apr-18 16,800 16,800 16,800 16,800 17,070 -270 2 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 25, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)