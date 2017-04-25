Beiersdorf AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Beiersdorf AG (BEI.XE) first-quarter sales results (figures in million euros, dividend and target price in euro, organic growth in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 27.
Continue Reading Below
===
. Forecast Change Number Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in% 1Q16
Total Sales 1,755 +5% 6 1,673
Consumer Sales 1,463 +5% 6 1,396
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Tesa Sales 296 +7% 6 277
Organic Growth 3.7 -- 4 2.4
Dividend Per Share 0.71 +1% 17 0.70
Target Price 89.17 18
===
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/voi
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 25, 2017 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)