Beiersdorf AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Beiersdorf AG (BEI.XE) first-quarter sales results (figures in million euros, dividend and target price in euro, organic growth in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 27.

. Forecast Change Number Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in% 1Q16

Total Sales 1,755 +5% 6 1,673

Consumer Sales 1,463 +5% 6 1,396

Tesa Sales 296 +7% 6 277

Organic Growth 3.7 -- 4 2.4

Dividend Per Share 0.71 +1% 17 0.70

Target Price 89.17 18

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

