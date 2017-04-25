On Our Radar

Bayer AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 27.

Continue Reading Below

===

Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Sales 12,818 +7% 8 11,941

EBITDA Adjusted 3,766 +11% 6 3,404

Continue Reading Below

EBIT Adjusted 3,065 +18% 4 2,607

Net Income Attributable 1,850 +22% 5 1,511

Earnings Per Share 2.12 +19% 5 1.78

Core Earnings Per Share 2.46 +4% 6 2.37

Dividend Per Share 2.83 +5% 18 2.70

Target Price 112,90 19

===

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

DJG/mus

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2017 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)