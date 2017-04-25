Bayer AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 27.
===
Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Sales 12,818 +7% 8 11,941
EBITDA Adjusted 3,766 +11% 6 3,404
EBIT Adjusted 3,065 +18% 4 2,607
Net Income Attributable 1,850 +22% 5 1,511
Earnings Per Share 2.12 +19% 5 1.78
Core Earnings Per Share 2.46 +4% 6 2.37
Dividend Per Share 2.83 +5% 18 2.70
Target Price 112,90 19
===
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 25, 2017 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)