On Our Radar

Adidas AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Adidas AG (ADS.XE) first-quarter results

Continue Reading Below

(figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 4.

===

Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Net Sales 5,360 +12% 8 4,769

Continue Reading Below

Operating Profit 591 +21% 9 490

Earnings Before Tax 593 +19% 6 497

Net Income Attributable 417 +19% 4 351

Earnings Per Share 2.00 +14% 13 1.75

Dividend Per Share 2.39 +20% 25 2.00

Target Price 177.07 34

===

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

DJG/mus

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2017 06:19 ET (10:19 GMT)