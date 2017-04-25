Adidas AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Adidas AG (ADS.XE) first-quarter results
(figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 4.
===
Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Net Sales 5,360 +12% 8 4,769
Operating Profit 591 +21% 9 490
Earnings Before Tax 593 +19% 6 497
Net Income Attributable 417 +19% 4 351
Earnings Per Share 2.00 +14% 13 1.75
Dividend Per Share 2.39 +20% 25 2.00
Target Price 177.07 34
===
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 25, 2017 06:19 ET (10:19 GMT)