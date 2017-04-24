USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-Apr 24

For the week ended Apr 23, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
04/23 04/16 2016 Avg 04/23 04/16 2016 Avg
Colo 8 1 6 7 0 (NA) 0 0
Ill 34 6 38 28 5 0 4 6
Ind 15 4 10 13 2 (NA) 0 2
Iowa 8 2 36 14 0 (NA) 0 0
Kans 21 9 42 28 4 (NA) 20 10
Ky 29 19 46 33 10 (NA) 7 11
Mich 1 0 3 4 0 (NA) 0 0
Minn 6 1 40 17 0 (NA) 1 0
Mo 46 17 78 39 13 1 23 12
Nebr 17 3 15 11 2 (NA) 1 1
NC 63 32 69 64 12 (NA) 31 31
ND 1 0 5 4 0 0 0 0
Ohio 9 0 7 10 0 (NA) 0 1
Pa 6 2 13 7 0 (NA) 0 0
SD 3 0 5 7 0 (NA) 0 0
Tenn 45 24 61 46 21 (NA) 13 18
Tex 68 60 52 59 60 56 43 49
Wis 1 0 9 4 0 (NA) 0 0
18-state
avg 17 6 28 18 4 (NA) 4 4
