USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-Apr 24

For the week ended Apr 23, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Planted-- --Emerged--

04/23 04/16 2016 Avg 04/23 04/16 2016 Avg

Colo 8 1 6 7 0 (NA) 0 0

Ill 34 6 38 28 5 0 4 6

Ind 15 4 10 13 2 (NA) 0 2

Iowa 8 2 36 14 0 (NA) 0 0

Kans 21 9 42 28 4 (NA) 20 10

Ky 29 19 46 33 10 (NA) 7 11

Mich 1 0 3 4 0 (NA) 0 0

Minn 6 1 40 17 0 (NA) 1 0

Mo 46 17 78 39 13 1 23 12

Nebr 17 3 15 11 2 (NA) 1 1

NC 63 32 69 64 12 (NA) 31 31

ND 1 0 5 4 0 0 0 0

Ohio 9 0 7 10 0 (NA) 0 1

Pa 6 2 13 7 0 (NA) 0 0

SD 3 0 5 7 0 (NA) 0 0

Tenn 45 24 61 46 21 (NA) 13 18

Tex 68 60 52 59 60 56 43 49

Wis 1 0 9 4 0 (NA) 0 0

18-state

avg 17 6 28 18 4 (NA) 4 4

April 24, 2017 16:17 ET (20:17 GMT)