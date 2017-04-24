Singapore March CPI Rose 0.7% on Year; Slightly Below Poll Forecast

Singapore's consumer prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in March as gains in transport costs were offset by falling housing and utilities charges.

Continue Reading Below

The consumer price index rose 0.7% year-on-year last month, compared with the median estimate for a 0.8% rise in a poll of five economists by The Wall Street Journal, and a 0.7% rise in February.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2017 01:17 ET (05:17 GMT)