S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2395.00 -- lifetime high

2395.00 -- previous month's high

2371.63 -- second pivot point resistance

2361.87 -- first pivot point resistance

2355.40 -- previous day's high

2349.09 -- 18-day moving average

2347.40 -- previous day's close

2342.96 -- 9-day moving average

2342.63 -- 4-day moving average

2341.30 -- previous day's low

2338.17 -- first pivot point support

2324.23 -- second pivot point support

2318.00 -- previous month's low

2301.58 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

50.01 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13

52.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20

42.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 19

44.45 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 18

48.00 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5491.42 -- second pivot point resistance

5481.25 -- lifetime high

5467.83 -- first pivot point resistance

5454.75 -- previous day's high

5452.75 -- previous month's high

5442.00 -- previous day's close

5427.50 -- previous day's low

5415.90 -- 18-day moving average

5407.58 -- first pivot point support

5402.86 -- 9-day moving average

5370.92 -- second pivot point support

5315.00 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21

60.69 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20

51.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 18

52.40 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17

43.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13

April 24, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)