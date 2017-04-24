S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2395.00 -- lifetime high
2395.00 -- previous month's high
2371.63 -- second pivot point resistance
2361.87 -- first pivot point resistance
2355.40 -- previous day's high
2349.09 -- 18-day moving average
2347.40 -- previous day's close
2342.96 -- 9-day moving average
2342.63 -- 4-day moving average
2341.30 -- previous day's low
2338.17 -- first pivot point support
2324.23 -- second pivot point support
2318.00 -- previous month's low
2301.58 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
50.01 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13
52.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20
42.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 19
44.45 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 18
48.00 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5491.42 -- second pivot point resistance
5481.25 -- lifetime high
5467.83 -- first pivot point resistance
5454.75 -- previous day's high
5452.75 -- previous month's high
5442.00 -- previous day's close
5427.50 -- previous day's low
5415.90 -- 18-day moving average
5407.58 -- first pivot point support
5402.86 -- 9-day moving average
5370.92 -- second pivot point support
5315.00 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21
60.69 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20
51.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 18
52.40 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17
43.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13
April 24, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)