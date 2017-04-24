Halliburton Helped by Drilling Boost in U.S.

Stepped-up drilling for oil in the U.S. may have global producers on edge about oversupply, but the increased activity in the domestic energy sector is a boon for oil-field services firm Halliburton Co.

Samsung to Issue Galaxy S8 Software Updates After Complaints

South Korean company said it would roll out two patches for its new smartphone after customers complained of red-tinted screens and poor Wi-Fi connections.

Becton Dickinson to Buy C.R. Bard for $24 Billion

Becton, Dickinson and Co. said on Sunday that it would acquire C. R. Bard Inc. for $24 billion in the latest merger of medical-supplies manufacturers.

PPG Again Raises Bid for Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries again raised its offer price for Dutch paint and chemicals maker Akzo Nobel, extending the monthslong takeover battle.

Amazon Forms Team to Focus on Driverless Technology

Amazon.com has created a team focused on driverless-vehicle technology to help navigate the retail giant's role in the shake-up of transportation.

Jimmy Choo Up for Sale as JAB Holding Steps Back From Luxury

JAB Holding plans to put shoemakers Jimmy Choo and Bally International on the block.

German Arms Makers Go on the Offensive Aided by Military Spending Boost

German military spending is rising more than at any time since the Cold War. Most of the orders for new equipment and upgrades of existing kit are going to the country's biggest arms manufacturers.

QuintilesIMS in Deal to Use Salesforce.com's Cloud Technology

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc. aims to provide its clinical-trial and prescription-drug data through the cloud-based technology developed by Salesforce.com.

Australia Approves Hong Kong Conglomerate's $3 Billion Energy Deal

Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, best known for its jewelry stores, has won Australian government approval for its takeover of gas-and-electricity provider Alinta Energy.

Wells Fargo Directors Face Uncertain Prospects

Uncertainty hangs over the re-election prospects of several Wells Fargo directors at Tuesday's annual shareholder meeting, according to people familiar with the matter.

