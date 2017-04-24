PPG Again Raises Bid For Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries Inc. raised its offer price for the second time for Dutch paint and chemicals maker Akzo Nobel NV, extending the monthslong takeover battle.

Jimmy Choo Up for Sale as JAB Holding Steps Back From Luxury

JAB Holding plans to put shoemakers Jimmy Choo and Bally International on the block.

QuintilesIMS in Deal to Use Salesforce.com's Cloud Technology

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc. aims to provide its clinical-trial and prescription-drug data through the cloud-based technology developed by Salesforce.com.

Australia Approves Hong Kong Conglomerate's $3 Billion Energy Deal

Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, best known for its jewelry stores, has won Australian government approval for its takeover of gas-and-electricity provider Alinta Energy.

Becton Dickinson to Buy C.R. Bard for $24 Billion

Becton, Dickinson and Co. said on Sunday that it would acquire C. R. Bard Inc. for $24 billion in the latest merger of medical-supplies manufacturers.

Wells Fargo Directors Face Uncertain Prospects

Uncertainty hangs over the re-election prospects of several Wells Fargo directors at Tuesday's annual shareholder meeting, according to people familiar with the matter.

Semiconductor Gear: Still Some Chips to Play

A big shift in flash memory production will drive further gains for Lam Research and Applied Materials.

LafargeHolcim CEO to Depart in Wake of Syria Controversy

The Franco-Swiss building-materials company said Eric Olsen will step down on July 15 despite being cleared in an internal review of any wrongdoing regarding the company's operations in Syria in 2013 and 2014.

Against All Odds, the U.S. Tobacco Industry Is Rolling in Money

Profits are booming for cigarette companies, despite government regulation, huge legal settlements and a decline in smoking rates. The secret: A consolidated industry has been able to boost the price per pack dramatically.

Novartis Tests New Alzheimer's Drugs on People Who Don't Have the Disease

Subjects at high risk of developing Alzheimer's-but who don't actually have the disease-are being recruited to help test two experimental treatments from Novartis AG, in a new focus on preventive treatment.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)