Becton Dickinson to Buy C.R. Bard for $24 Billion

Becton, Dickinson and Co. said on Sunday that it would acquire C. R. Bard Inc. for $24 billion in the latest merger of medical-supplies manufacturers.

Wells Fargo Directors Face Uncertain Prospects

Uncertainty hangs over the re-election prospects of several Wells Fargo directors at Tuesday's annual shareholder meeting, according to people familiar with the matter.

Semiconductor Gear: Still Some Chips to Play

A big shift in flash memory production will drive further gains for Lam Research and Applied Materials.

LafargeHolcim CEO to Depart in Wake of Syria Controversy

The Franco-Swiss building-materials company said Eric Olsen will step down on July 15 despite being cleared in an internal review of any wrongdoing regarding the company's operations in Syria in 2013 and 2014.

Against All Odds, the U.S. Tobacco Industry Is Rolling in Money

Profits are booming for cigarette companies, despite government regulation, huge legal settlements and a decline in smoking rates. The secret: A consolidated industry has been able to boost the price per pack dramatically.

Novartis Tests New Alzheimer's Drugs on People Who Don't Have the Disease

Subjects at high risk of developing Alzheimer's-but who don't actually have the disease-are being recruited to help test two experimental treatments from Novartis AG, in a new focus on preventive treatment.

Nintendo Earnings: What to Watch

Nintendo is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2016 earnings after the market closes on Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

A Moment of Truth for Alcoa-Arconic Split

Alcoa's and Arconic's big gains following last year's split will be put to the test when both report earnings this week.

American Airlines Flight Attendant Suspended After Altercation

A flight attendant for American Airlines was suspended after a video was posted on social media showing him in a heated argument with a passenger who was protesting the way the crew member had treated another customer.

Theranos Misled Directors, Ran Fake Tests, Filings Allege

An investor said in newly unsealed court filings that Theranos used a shell company to buy commercial-lab equipment, then pretended it was using its own technology in demonstrations for prospective partners and investors.

