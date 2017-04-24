Mortgage rates for 30-year and 15-year fixed rates, as well as 5/1 ARMs, moved slightly higher today, according to a NerdWallet survey of mortgage rates published by national lenders Monday morning.

Continue Reading Below

So far, the stock market likes the results from this weekend’s presidential election in France. The French political establishment was rebuffed, with political novice Emmanuel Macron — a centrist candidate — and far-right contender Marine Le Pen set to face off in the second round of the election next month.

The bond market sagged on the news, sending yields higher. As a result, mortgage rates rose a bit as well, according to the NerdWallet Mortgage Rate Index.

MORTGAGE RATES TODAY, MONDAY, APRIL 24:

(Change from 4/21)

30-year fixed: 4.19% APR ( +0.04 )

15-year fixed: 3.53% APR ( +0.03 )

5/1 ARM: 3.82% APR ( +0.02 )

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

» MORE: How much home can you afford?

Homeowners looking to lower their mortgage rate can shop for refinance lenders here.

NerdWallet daily mortgage rates are an average of the published annual percentage rate with the lowest points for each loan term offered by a sampling of major national lenders. APR quotes reflect an interest rate plus points, fees and other expenses, providing the most accurate view of the costs a borrower might pay.

Hal Bundrick is a staff writer at NerdWallet, a personal finance website. Email: hal@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @halmbundrick.

Get Daily Mortgage Rate Updates Don't miss a rate change that could cost you hundreds each year.

We'll email you each morning with the latest mortgage news. *

Sign me up

Should be Empty:

The article Mortgage Rates Monday, April 24: Higher After French Election originally appeared on NerdWallet.