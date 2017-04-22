What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Trump rejected a bid by Exxon to sidestep sanctions and resume an oil venture with a politically powerful Russian energy firm.

United said its CEO will no longer act as chairman, and that it will revamp executive pay amid fallout over a passenger's removal.

U.S. retailers are closing stores at a record pace, the result of overbuilding and online competition.

Goldman is rolling out a system for employees to get continuing feedback.

Theranos misled directors about lab practices and ran fake tests for prospective investors, filings allege.

Trump signed three executive actions directing a review of tax and financial-regulatory policies.

GE's industrial divisions boosted profit and revenue, but its oil-and-gas unit continued to drag on results.

Samsung won FDA approval for a lower-priced copy of a blockbuster rheumatoid-arthritis drug.

VW was ordered to pay a $2.8 billion fine in its diesel-rigging scandal, formalizing a penalty in a plea deal.

April 22, 2017