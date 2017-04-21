Tech Shares Flat as Market Awaits Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies were little changed as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a big week of earnings for the sector.

The Wall Street Journal reported that chip designer Qualcomm had amended the "risk factors" section of filings with the Securities Exchange Commission to alert investors to the danger that its licensing model, where chip producers pay it for use of its designs, could be undermined by court challenges.

April 21, 2017