Reckitt Benckiser 1Q Revenue Up Helped by Forex

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.LN) reported Friday a first-quarter revenue of 2.64 billion pounds ($3.31 billion), 15% up considering the foreign exchange rates.

Excluding the impact of changes in exchange rates, like-for-like revenue stayed unchanged, but the company backed its full-year guidance of 3% growth.

Revenue in the first three months of 2017 was helped by a good performance from the health unit, which offset the headwinds in the Scholl and Amopé unit.

The acquisition of Mead Johnson is on track and should be completed by the end of the third quarter, the company said.

April 21, 2017 02:28 ET (06:28 GMT)