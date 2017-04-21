France's Two-Round Electoral System Spells Period of Volatility for Markets

For investors, France's two-round electoral system lets them shift bets, reassess polls and scout for bargains. Investors are particularly unsure about who will face off in the second round, promising a flurry of action after this Sunday's vote.

U.S. Stocks Nearly Flat

Stocks bounced around the flatline as officials said President Donald Trump would sign three documents Friday to advance his administration's push to reduce tax and regulatory burdens.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose in March to Highest Pace Since 2007

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose 4.4% in March from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.71 million, the highest pace in more than a decade, the National Association of Realtors said.

U.K. Treasury Chief Confident on Reaching Trade Pact With U.S.

U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond said he is confident the U.K. and the U.S. can strike a wide-ranging free-trade accord once Britain has left the European Union.

G-20 Finance Leaders Don't Dwell on Germany's Trade Surpluses

Group of 20 finance officials didn't dwell on Germany's large current-account surpluses or the exchange rate of the euro at their meeting in the U.S. capital Thursday.

Canada Inflation Decelerated in March

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed sharply in March after two months at or above 2%, in line with a widespread pullback in inflation expectations following a jump in the wake of Donald Trump's U.S. election victory last fall.

BOE Would Offer Considerable Stimulus Even if U.K. Rates Rise

The Bank of England would still be providing "considerable" stimulus to the U.K. economy if it were to raise its key interest rate from a record low, a member of its Monetary Policy Committee.

In China, U.S. Steel Move Is Seen as Self-Destructive

As the White House threatened new U.S. barriers to steel imports, officials and experts from the world's biggest steel-exporting nation, China, said the real loser might be America itself.

China Regulator Seeks Clarity on 'Guarantee Chains'

The China Banking Regulatory Commission has asked banks to investigate the relationships between borrowers and guarantors and make clear who is responsible in case of a default.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Is Mid-America Waiting for Economic Boom That Never Comes?

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)