White House Banks On Sweeping Tax Plan

White House officials said Thursday they are developing a sweeping plan to overhaul both corporate and individual taxes, dismissing concerns that a more modest proposal might be more viable in today's political climate.

French Stocks Lag Global Rally Ahead of Election

Global stocks mostly followed Wall Street higher Friday, even as French shares lagged behind on the final trading day before the country's contentious presidential elections.

France Fires Up Eurozone Economy Ahead of Presidential Poll

A gauge of activity in the eurozone's manufacturing and services sectors rose to a six-year high in April, aided by a pickup in France ahead of presidential elections scheduled to start Sunday.

Are Markets Prepared for a French Election Surprise?

Political surprises in 2016 mean investors have taken greater precautions ahead of the French presidential vote-but there could still be fireworks on Monday.

Eurozone Surplus Soars to Record

The eurozone's current-account surplus rose sharply in February to hit a record high, data from the European Central Bank showed.

Rattled Investors Seek Shelter Amid Global Tensions

Investors are bidding up prices for gold, Japanese yen and other safe-haven assets, seeking cover from political and economic risks that are spreading across the globe.

Markets Send a Worrying Message About the Economy

Markets are flashing red on growth as investors begin to return to pre-election bets on the "new normal"-a persistently weak economic expansion.

Trump's Steel Battle Looks Unwinnable

A big steel tariff is unlikely do much to boost U.S. growth or employment, given China's advantages.

Oil Under Pressure From Rising U.S. Output

Crude futures edged lower, with investors focused on the U.S., where production is growing faster than had been anticipated.

Mnuchin Says Administration Will Release Tax Proposal Soon

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration plans to release its tax reform proposal "very soon" and promised a sweeping overhaul of the tax code will get done.

April 21, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)