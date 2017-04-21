Trump To Put Two Dodd-Frank Powers on Hold in Symbolic Move

Continue Reading Below

The Trump administration will put on hold two of its powers under the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law during a 180-day review.

Wells Fargo Expands Class-Action Settlement to Cases From 2002

Wells Fargo expanded a tentative customer agreement, now offering compensation to consumers hurt by the bank's sales practices as early as May 2002.

Goldman Goes Beyond Annual Review With Real-Time Employee Ratings

Goldman Sachs is rolling out a new review system where employees can get ongoing feedback from their managers and peers, as the Wall Street firm seeks to supplement its annual review process with more frequent check-ins.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

AIG Considers Greenberg Acolyte as It Seeks New CEO

Former American International Group Inc. executive Brian Duperreault is a leading candidate to replace departing AIG Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock, according to people familiar with the matter.

Visa Faces Ohio Attorney General Probe Over Its Debit Cards

Visa's debit-card practices are under new scrutiny from the Ohio attorney general's office, including the company's rules related to the acceptance of its debit cards.

World's Biggest Money Manager Could Get Even Bigger

In addition to the rise of passive investing, economic growth globally, a burgeoning middle class in emerging markets and changing fund distribution systems in Europe, all bode well for BlackRock's future fund flows.

Fed's Fischer Reaffirms Rate Outlook, Warns on Dodd-Frank Rollbacks

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer in a CNBC interview reaffirmed that the U.S. central bank is likely to raise rates two more times this year, while warning that any significant rollback of postcrisis financial regulation is playing with fire.

SEC Should Write Fiduciary Rule, Acting Chairman Says

Wall Street's top regulator should craft its own rule governing the advice that stock brokers provide to retail investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission's acting chairman said Friday.

Banks and Borrowers Are Waiting on Washington

Regional banks are seeing both optimism and angst in the American heartland, reporting that their customers are waiting for clues from Washington before taking action.

BOE Would Offer Considerable Stimulus Even if U.K. Rates Rise

The Bank of England would still be providing "considerable" stimulus to the U.K. economy if it were to raise its key interest rate from a record low, a member of its Monetary Policy Committee.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)