Deutsche Bank Fined $157 Million Over Alleged Violations

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $157 million in penalties to the Federal Reserve over alleged violations of rules on foreign-exchange trading and proprietary trading.

Visa Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Results but Profit Falls on Charges

Visa Inc. reported profit and revenue increases for the first three months of 2017 that beat Wall Street expectations thanks to robust growth in transactions and the amount cardholders charged.

Blackstone Drawing Up Plans for Infrastructure Investments

Blackstone Group LP executives said they are preparing to launch new ventures in infrastructure investing and other areas after the private-equity firm notched a record quarter for sales of older investments.

CFPB Sues Mortgage Servicer Ocwen, Alleging Botched Services

Regulators sued Ocwen Financial, alleging the mortgage-servicing firm harmed thousands of customers by botching basic services.

Mnuchin Promises 'Significant Changes' in Regulatory Review

The Treasury Department will recommend "significant changes" to financial rules when it issues a report on financial regulatory relief in June, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday.

Fed Balance-Sheet Data Published Early

The Federal Reserve inadvertently published data online about the size of its balance sheet about an hour ahead of its scheduled release time on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley Treasurer Celeste Mellet Brown to Leave for Fannie Mae

Morgan Stanley Treasurer Celeste Mellet Brown is leaving after 17 years at the firm to become deputy chief financial officer at Fannie Mae, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump's Stock Rally Is Causing Problems for This Bank Merger

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is still trying to win shareholder support to acquire PrivateBancorp in a deal that has been plagued by politically inspired market moves.

World Bank President Pitches Benefits of Aid

Two-thirds of all jobs in developing countries will be wiped out by automation, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said Thursday, part of his pitch for the institution's role in tackling global poverty as major donors show signs of pullback.

Virtu Agrees to Buy Rival Amid Tough Conditions in Speed Trading

High-speed trader Virtu Financial Inc. reached a deal to acquire rival KCG Holdings Inc. for $1.4 billion in cash, a tie-up that would create an electronic trading giant responsible for around one-fifth of volume in U.S. equities.

April 21, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)