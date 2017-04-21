GE, Still Weighed by Energy, Boosts Profit Amid Cost Cutting Plan

Continue Reading Below

GE's first quarter showed strength driven by its core industrial businesses as its oil and gas segment continued to drag on results.

Wells Fargo Expands Class-Action Settlement to Cases From 2002

Wells Fargo expanded a tentative customer agreement, now offering compensation to consumers hurt by the bank's sales practices as early as May 2002.

Visa Faces Ohio Attorney General Probe Over Its Debit Cards

Visa's debit-card practices are under new scrutiny from the Ohio attorney general's office, including the company's rules related to the acceptance of its debit cards.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Musk Lays Out Plans to Meld Brains and Computers

Elon Musk confirmed plans for his newest company, Neuralink, revealing he will be CEO of the startup that aims to merge computers with brains so humans could one day engage in "consensual telepathy."

Auto Makers Gear Up to Build Electric Cars in China

Despite concerns about market demand, Volkswagen, General Motors and Toyota have set out plans for electric-car production in China at the Auto Shanghai vehicle expo.

Retailer Bebe Plans to Close All Remaining Stores

Bebe Stores Inc. has joined the parade of retailers shedding its brick-and-mortar operations as consumers shift their spending online.

Political Path Narrows for Exxon Deal With Russian Firm

Bipartisan political opposition is taking shape to the request by Exxon Mobil Corp. for a waiver from U.S. sanctions to allow it to drill with Russian state-oil giant PAO Rosneft in the Black Sea.

Airlines Bolster First Class, Skimp on Economy

Big airlines are sharply cutting back fares or amenities for their lowest-paying customers, while pulling out the stops for more perks for their premium fliers.

Visa Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Results but Profit Falls on Charges

Visa Inc. reported profit and revenue increases for the first three months of 2017 that beat Wall Street expectations thanks to robust growth in transactions and the amount cardholders charged.

Citizens Defends Financial Checkup Program for Customers

Citizens Financial Group Inc. said it still has confidence in its program of setting up thousands of appointments with retail clients, but stopped providing some data on the initiative to investors in its first-quarter earnings report.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)