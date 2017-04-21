Elon Musk Lays Out Plans to Meld Brains and Computers

Billionaire Elon Musk confirmed plans for his newest company called Neuralink, revealing he will be the chief executive of a startup that aims to merge computers with brains so humans could one day engage in "consensual telepathy."

Political Path Narrows for Exxon Deal With Russian Firm

Bipartisan political opposition is taking shape to the request by Exxon Mobil Corp. for a waiver from U.S. sanctions to allow it to drill with Russian state-oil giant PAO Rosneft in the Black Sea.

GE Is Overdue for Some Good News

GE's earnings report Friday could be the needed catalyst to get the conglomerate's shares going again.

Australia Won't Block CKI's $5.5 Bln Takeover of Duet Group

Australia's government doesn't plan to stand in the way of the $5.5 billion takeover of utility Duet Group by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings.

BHP Billiton Venture to Invest $204 Million in Australian Coal Mine

BHP Billiton is planning a US$204 million expansion of its coking-coal operations in eastern Australia to increase production of the steelmaking ingredient and reduce overall operating costs.

Mattel's Sales Slump Confronts Its New CEO

Leftover toys spoiled the debut of Mattel Inc.'s new chief executive. The toymaker's sales plunged 15% in the first quarter as retailers delayed buying new products until they cleared inventory left from the weak holiday season.

Visa Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Results but Profit Falls on Charges

Visa Inc. reported profit and revenue increases for the first three months of 2017 that beat Wall Street expectations thanks to robust growth in transactions and the amount cardholders charged.

Deutsche Bank Fined $157 Million Over Alleged Violations

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $157 million in penalties to the Federal Reserve over alleged violations of rules on foreign-exchange trading and proprietary trading.

Ocean Rig Is Sheltered From Highland Capital's Litigation Threat

Highland Capital Management LP on Thursday was dealt a setback in its continuing challenge to Ocean Rig UDW Inc.'s debt restructuring proposal.

Citizens Defends Financial Checkup Program for Customers

Citizens Financial Group Inc. said it still has confidence in its program of setting up thousands of appointments with retail clients, but stopped providing some data on the initiative to investors in its first-quarter earnings report.

April 21, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)