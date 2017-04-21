Eurozone Current Account Surplus Rebounds in February

The eurozone's current account surplus rebounded sharply in February, data from the European Central Bank showed Friday.

The surplus hit 37.9 billion euros (40.62 billion dollars) after EUR26.1 billion in January, the data showed.

In the 12 months to February, the current account surplus equaled 3.4% of eurozone gross domestic product compared with 3.2% one year earlier.

The current account balance is a broad measure of an economy's international financial position. The data are adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects.

