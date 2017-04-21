China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, April 21 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 798,816 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 14,330 14,460 14,135 14,325 13,935 390 15,928 37,080
Jun-17 14,455 14,595 14,315 14,450 14,035 415 30 248
Jul-17 14,620 14,645 14,460 14,550 14,160 390 8 100
Aug-17 - - - 14,650 14,215 435 0 68
Sep-17 14,860 14,990 14,660 14,835 14,440 395 766,570 312,124
Oct-17 14,935 14,995 14,780 14,870 14,340 530 42 236
Nov-17 15,000 15,140 14,870 15,000 14,725 275 72 1,636
Jan-18 16,550 16,785 16,430 16,595 16,160 435 16,156 27,914
Mar-18 16,775 16,780 16,590 16,720 16,320 400 10 76
Apr-18 - - - 17,070 17,070 0 0 0
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 21, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)