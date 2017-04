China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. (0688.HK) reported an unaudited operating profit of 7.8 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1 billion) for the first quarter, up 9.7% from the previous year.

The blue-chip property developer said Friday that first-quarter revenue was HK$27.42 billion, compared with HK$24.72 billion a year earlier, on higher property sales.

April 21, 2017 05:28 ET (09:28 GMT)