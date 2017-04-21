Belgium to Auction EUR1.8 Billion-EUR2.5 Billion in OLOs on April 24

The Belgian Debt Agency will offer 1.8 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to EUR2.5 billion in 2023- and 2027-dated government bonds, known as OLOs, at its next auction Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Below are details of the auction:

Date of auction April 24, 2017

Issue 0.20% Oct. 22, 2023 OLO

Amount on offer (*) EUR1.8 bln-EUR2.5 bln

Settlement date April 26, 2017

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Date of auction April 24, 2017

Issue 0.80% June 22, 2027 OLO

Amount on offer (*) EUR1.8 bln-EUR2.5 bln

Settlement date April 26, 2017

NOTE: (*) The offer volume refers to the two bonds together.

-Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2017 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)