WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Apr 20

GUNMAN OPENS FIRE ON CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES

A police officer was killed on the boulevard in central Paris, police said, and the attacker was killed in return fire.

FRENCH CANDIDATES TALK OF 'FREXIT,' BUT LE DIVORCE WOULD BE CHAOTIC

Though French presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon have proposed returning responsibilities to Paris from EU power centers, the obstacles and repercussions of a 'Frexit' would be far greater than those of Brexit.

IRAN'S EX-PRESIDENT AHMADINEJAD DISQUALIFIED FROM PRESIDENTIAL RUN

Iran's Guardian Council excluded former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from making a fresh run at the country's presidency after he defied the advice of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by registering for its coming election.

PAKISTAN SUPREME COURT ORDERS CORRUPTION PROBE OF PRIME MINISTER SHARIF

In a 3-2 ruling in which the two dissenters voted for his expulsion, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over corruption allegations arising from the Panama Papers leak.

JAKARTA VOTE MARKS RETURN OF INDONESIA'S POLITICAL ELITE

This week's defeat of one of President Joko Widodo's close allies in a gubernatorial election marked a resurgence of the elite he defeated three years ago and stakes out battle lines for the 2019 presidential election.

AMONG ARABS, DIVERGING VIEWS ON TURKEY'S ERDOGAN

Even as Mr. Erdogan's moves have raised concerns over the direction of Turkey's democracy, some in the Middle East still see him as a fair and strong Muslim leader in a region often ruled by dynasties and autocrats.

NORTH KOREAN NUCLEAR THREAT FUELS OUTSIDER'S ELECTION HOPES IN SOUTH

Hong Joon-pyo has found hope in escalating tensions with Pyongyang over its nuclear program that have changed the dynamics of the South Korean presidential race.

AUSTRALIA TO TEST CITIZENSHIP APPLICANTS ON THEIR VALUES

Australia's government broadened a crackdown on immigration with plans to test citizenship applicants on their acceptance of the country's culture-a change it denies targets Muslims.

