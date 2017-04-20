Stocks Gain on Upbeat Earnings Reports, Tax Plan Hopes

Continue Reading Below

Investors piled back into shares of financial and industrial companies Thursday, a popular postelection trade that had largely petered out in the past month.

Mnuchin Says Administration Will Release Tax Proposal Soon

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration plans to release its tax reform proposal "very soon" and promised a sweeping overhaul of the tax code will get done.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rise for First Time in Four Weeks

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remained at a low, level suggesting steady job growth.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Conference Board's Indicators Index Rises Again

The Conference Board's basket of leading economic indicators logged its third consecutive monthly increase in March, rising 0.4%, to 126.7.

Crude Steadies After Wednesday's Slide

Oil prices stabilized after a steep drop in the prior session, with promises of further cuts from the world's exporters countering fears of growing production coming from the U.S.

U.S. Watchdog Reviewing How Bank Examiners Changed Approach After Financial Crisis

A U.S. government watchdog is reviewing how bank examiners have changed their approach to supervision in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and how effectively they follow up on weaknesses they identify.

European Officials Caution U.S. on Reducing Financial Rules

European officials are delivering a message to the Trump administration while in Washington for international finance meetings: Don't undo global rule standards adopted after the financial crisis.

Schäuble Defends Germany's Trade Surplus

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble defended the nation's vast trade surpluses to a U.S. audience and called on world governments to stop relying on debt-fueled growth and easy money from central banks.

Ontario Takes Steps in Bid to Calm Housing Market

Authorities in the province of Ontario unveiled more than a dozen measures meant to curb skyrocketing house-price gains in the Toronto region, including a surtax targeting foreign buyers.

Fed's Powell Suggests Assessing 'Living Wills' Every 2 Years Instead of Annually

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said supervisors were nearing a point where they could look at the "living wills" of banks every two years and simplify their annual health checks on firms known as stress tests.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)