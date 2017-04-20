U.S. Jobless Claims Rise for First Time in Four Weeks

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remained at a low, level suggesting steady job growth.

Stocks Gain on Upbeat Earnings Reports, Tax Plan Hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 200 points, led by gains in shares of financial and industrial companies. Gains accelerated after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a tax plan was a "sweeping, significant, top priority" for President Donald Trump.

Conference Board's Indicators Index Rises Again

The Conference Board's basket of leading economic indicators logged its third consecutive monthly increase in March, rising 0.4%, to 126.7.

Crude Steadies After Wednesday's Slide

Oil price have stabilized after a steep drop in the prior session, with promises of further cuts from the world's exporters countering fears of growing production coming from the U.S.

European Officials Caution U.S. on Reducing Financial Rules

European officials are delivering a message to the Trump administration while in Washington for international finance meetings: Don't undo global rule standards adopted after the financial crisis.

Schäuble Defends Germany's Trade Surplus

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble defended the nation's vast trade surpluses to a U.S. audience and called on world governments to stop relying on debt-fueled growth and easy money from central banks.

Ontario Takes Steps in Bid to Calm Housing Market

Authorities in the province of Ontario unveiled more than a dozen measures meant to curb skyrocketing house-price gains in the Toronto region, including a surtax targeting foreign buyers.

Fed's Powell Open to Tweaking Postcrisis Rules

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said supervisors were nearing a point where they could look at the so-called living wills of banks every two years, instead of annually.

Philadelphia Fed: Manufacturing Expands at Slower Clip

A measure of business conditions in the mid-Atlantic states suggested manufacturing activity continued to expand in April but at a slower pace than earlier this year, as firms said they were less optimistic.

Trump Signals Provide Comfort to Central Bankers, Finance Ministers

The Trump administration appears unlikely to upend decades of global financial cooperation by scorning the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, a source of comfort to central bankers and finance ministers gathering this week in Washington.

