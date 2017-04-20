Verizon, for First Time, Loses Core Wireless Customers

Continue Reading Below

Verizon Communications is struggling to hold on to customers and getting them to pay a premium for its service. It posted its first ever quarterly net loss of wireless subscribers.

Macquarie to Buy U.K. Green Investment Bank for $2.9 Billion

The U.K. government sold the Green Investment Bank to a consortium led by Australian bank Macquarie Group, in a deal that was delayed by political opposition to the sale of the state-backed renewable energy fund.

Activist Investor Marcato Seeks Ouster of Buffalo Wild Wings CEO

Activist investor Marcato Capital Management is turning up the heat in its fight with Buffalo Wild Wings, calling on the restaurant chain to replace its chief executive.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Blackstone Profit More Than Doubles in First Quarter

Blackstone Group's first-quarter profit more than doubled as the firm took advantage of buoyant markets to sell a record $16.6 billions of dollars' worth of private equity, real-estate and other assets.

BMW Earnings Rise as New Models Reach Showrooms

BMW pretax earnings rose 27% in the first quarter as the luxury car maker benefited from one-off financial gains and strong earnings in China, but investment in technology and new models hit profitability at its core automotive division.

GM Ceases Operation in Venezuela as Plant is Expropriated

General Motors said it has stopped operating in Venezuela following the expropriation of its plant and has vowed to 'take all legal actions' to defend its rights.

China Presses Apple in Anti-Porn Warning

China's internet regulator said it would summon Apple executives to discuss stricter oversight of the App Store, in a warning to three video-streaming app companies to improve censorship of pornography.

Samsung Faces Big Test as Galaxy S8 Launches in U.S.

Samsung needs a seamless launch in the U.S. this week for its flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone to help win back consumer trust following its costly recall last year of the S7 over battery issues.

Adeptus Health Seeks Chapter 11 Protection in Deal With Deerfield

Hospital operator Adeptus Health is expected to discuss a deal with New York-based Deerfield Management to forgive debt in exchange for the reorganized company's new equity at a Friday hearing.

Virtu Financial Agrees to Buy KCG Holdings for $1.4 Billion

High-speed trading firm Virtu Financial Inc. reached a deal to acquire rival KCG Holdings Inc. for $1.4 billion in cash, a tie-up that would create an electronic trading giant responsible for around one-fifth of volume in U.S. equities.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)