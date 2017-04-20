Materials Higher as Weaker Dollar, Tariff Talk Help -- Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities processors rose as the dollar weakened against other currencies.

Continue Reading Below

Traders are skeptical the Trump administration will be able to push through its economic-stimulus package, anticipation of which had driven up the value of the dollar. While commodities also saw gains related to anticipation of infrastructure spending, many industrial metals such as copper are globally traded but priced in dollars.

Domestic steel making companies rose after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the Trump administration was exploring a little-invoked clause that would trigger tariffs if imported steel was found to be a threat to national security.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2017 17:28 ET (21:28 GMT)