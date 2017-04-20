Industrials Higher Ahead of GE Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose ahead of earnings reports from some big conglomerates such as General Electric.

In a welcome development for cyclical sectors, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration plans to release its tax overhaul proposal "very soon" and promised sweeping changes of the tax code will get done. Mr. Mnuchin also said the plan would "pay for itself" by boosting economic growth. Analysts remain skeptical that Congress, still divided over health care, would come together to pass a tax bill.

