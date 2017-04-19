WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Apr 19

MAINSTREAM EUROPEAN LEADERS TRY NEW ELECTION TACTIC: FULL EMBRACE OF THE EU

Continue Reading Below

To counter rising Euroskeptic and nationalist parties, candidates for the leadership of France and Germany are embracing the EU and its single currency. It's a switch in style that will get a big test in French presidential elections that start this weekend.

TURKISH BOARD UPHOLDS VOTE EXPANDING ERDOGAN'S POWERS

Turkey's electoral commission rejected petitions submitted by three political parties to annul the results of Sunday's constitutional referendum, closing one of the last legal loopholes challenging the vote marred by allegations of widespread irregularities.

EXXON SEEKS U.S. WAIVER TO RESUME RUSSIA OIL VENTURE

Exxon Mobil has applied to the Treasury Department for a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Russia in a bid to resume its venture with state oil giant PAO Rosneft in the Black Sea forged in 2012 by then-CEO Rex Tillerson, according to people familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

VENEZUELA ANTIGOVERNMENT PROTESTS TURN DEADLY

Clashes across Venezuela turned deadly Wednesday as the opposition took to the streets for what it called "the mother of all marches" in its latest, vain attempt to force President Nicolás Maduro to hold elections.

LABOUR BACKS A U.K. SNAP ELECTION THAT IT MIGHT REGRET

Prime Minister Theresa May won approval from the House of Commons to hold an early election in June, supported by an opposition Labour Party that could be facing one of its worst national defeats in decades.

'DUPED BY TRUMP': U.S. TAUNTED OVER AIRCRAFT CARRIER TALE

Criticism rises in China and Japan after the U.S. Navy says it hadn't sent the USS Carl Vinson directly to North Korea after all.

ZAMBIAN OPPOSITION LEADER CHARGED WITH TREASON

Zambian authorities have charged opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema with treason after accusing him of trying to overthrow the government, which carries the death penalty.

CHINA SAYS INTERPOL NOTICE ISSUED FOR BUSINESSMAN GUO WENGUI

China said Interpol has issued an international arrest notice for Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman who has alleged high-level corruption in the ruling Communist Party.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)