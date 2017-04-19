Fed Beige Book: Modest Wage Growth Is Broadening

A tightening labor market is putting broader pressure on wages as U.S. firms increasingly report trouble filling low-skilled jobs, according to a new Federal Reserve report.

Investors Welcome a Break From Punishing Oil Price Swings

U.S. oil prices are trading in the tightest range in nearly 14 years, helping those stocks and bonds that tend to suffer when crude turns volatile.

Fischer: Fed Can Tighten Policy Without Roiling Overseas Markets

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer on Wednesday expressed optimism that the Federal Reserve can continue to gradually tighten policy in the U.S. without roiling overseas markets in ways seen in the 2013 "taper tantrum."

Volcker Open to Tweaking Dodd-Frank, but Not the Volcker Rule

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, known as a champion of postcrisis financial rules, said Wednesday he was open to making some changes to the Dodd-Frank regulatory-overhaul law-but not his namesake rule.

Stocks Slide With Oil Prices

Falling energy shares and mixed corporate earnings pressured U.S. stocks .

ECB Officials Warn Against Dialing Back Stimulus Too Soon

Top European Central Bank officials cautioned against reducing the bank's monetary stimulus too soon, suggesting the ECB will hold course at its policy meeting next week despite signs of strength in the eurozone economy.

Labour Backs a U.K. Snap Election That It Might Regret

Prime Minister Theresa May won approval from the House of Commons to hold an early election in June, supported by an opposition Labour Party that could be facing one of its worst national defeats in decades.

Oil Prices Plummet on EIA Supply Data

Crude prices had their worst day in over a month after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected increase in gasoline supplies.

IMF Warns High Corporate Debt Could Threaten Financial Stability

U.S. corporate debt has ballooned on cheap credit to levels exceeding those prevailing just before the 2008 financial crisis, a potential threat to financial stability, the International Monetary Fund warned.

Investors' Nightmare Scenario Is Taking Shape in French Election

With the start of the French election just days away, investors are contemplating their nightmare scenario: a choice between far-left and far-right candidates.

