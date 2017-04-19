Morgan Stanley Trades Its Way Past Goldman

Morgan Stanley said earnings rose 70%, riding big boosts in its debt-trading and underwriting businesses to become the last of the big Wall Street banks to post strong numbers.

BlackRock Managed Assets Continue to Rise

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, posted increases in revenue, profit and assets under management as investors continue to favor index-tracking funds.

U.S. Bancorp Helped by Loan Growth

U.S. Bancorp said profit and revenue increased in the first quarter, as the company reported an increase in loans that comes amid a long-awaited rise in interest rates.

Former Harvard Money Whiz Tries to Regain His Edge

Jack Meyer trounced rivals when he ran Harvard's endowment in the 1990s. But as a hedge-fund manager, he is struggling. His Convexity Capital Management has lost $1 billion of its clients' money in recent years as once reliable options trades backfired.

IMF Warns High Corporate Debt Could Threaten Financial Stability

U.S. corporate debt has ballooned on cheap credit to levels exceeding those prevailing just before the 2008 financial crisis, a potential threat to financial stability, the International Monetary Fund warned.

Customers Gravitate to Retirement Accounts With Advisory Fees

An Obama-era retirement-savings rule is in limbo, but investors already are pouring their retirement savings into brokerages' promise of conflict-free financial advice in exchange for a fee.

IMF Cautions Against Rolling Back Financial Regulation

Policy makers have made impressive progress in strengthening the global financial regulatory system, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday, saying a regulatory rollback would be a mistake.

Focus Financial Stake Sale Underscores Allure of Independent Advisers

Private-equity firms KKR & Co. and Stone Point Capital, in a bet that more investors will want advice from independent financial advisers and less from Wall Street's traditional brokers, will pay $2 billion for a majority stake in Focus Financial Partners.

Harbert Management Reaches New York Settlement

The New York attorney general's office said it reached a $40 million settlement with an Alabama investment firm over the failure of members of an investment management company it sponsored to pay millions in New York state taxes.

Mastercard Launches Fast Payments on Facebook Messenger

Mastercard said it is adding a new payments option to Facebook Messenger, the social-media company's messaging service, allowing consumers to place online orders on the Facebook's service with just a few clicks.

April 19, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)