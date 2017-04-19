Latest on Oil

Crude prices edged higher as investors digested mixed messages from major oil producers on whether they will extend a supply cut that has helped lift crude's value from last year's lows.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall as Refinery Runs Speed Up

U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by 1 million barrels, slightly more than expected, as refinery activity accelerated, according to government data. Gasoline stockpiles increased by 1.5 million barrels.

Australia Considers Cross-Continent Pipeline to Beat Gas Shortages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met with major LNG exporters including Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil and Santos to discuss ways of getting more LNG into the domestic energy market.

GM's Chevrolet Volt Electric Car Will Be Sold in China as a Buick

General Motors Co.'s Chevrolet Volt electric car is finally headed to China, but it won't be wearing the iconic bow tie badge that identifies Chevy products. It will instead be sold as a Buick.

Maxus Gets Court OK to Poll Creditors on Passaic River Cleanup

Maxus Energy won court approval to start polling creditors on a chapter 11 bankruptcy plan that tackles its obligations to help clean up the polluted Passaic River in New Jersey.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil stockpiles decreased by 800,000 barrels in the latest week, while gasoline inventories are seen falling by 2 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Cnooc Shakes Up Management

China's Cnooc shook up management following the resignation of Yang Hua, one of the country's best-known oil executives, as CEO after less than a year; he becomes chairman, while President Yuan Guangyu takes over as CEO.

Solar Cell Maker Suniva Seeks Trade Aid to Survive

Suniva will invoke U.S. trade laws as it attempts to keep its solar-cell-manufacturing business on its feet amid a flood of Southeast Asian imports.

BP's Leaking Well in Alaska Successfully 'Killed'

BP and local and federal authorities successfully brought under control an onshore well on the North Slope of Alaska that began leaking oil and gas last week.

NextEra in Talks to Revive $18.4 Billion Deal for Oncor

NextEra Energy Inc. is in talks aimed at saving its acquisition of Oncor, one of the country's largest electricity transmissions businesses, after Texas regulators rejected the deal, lawyers told a bankruptcy judge Monday.

U.S. Turns Up Heat on North Korea

The Trump administration is attempting a balancing act in its confrontation with Pyongyang, using bellicose rhetoric while trying to coax China to apply economic and political pressure.

