American Express Results Decline Less Than Expected

American Express posted lower earnings and revenue in the first quarter of the year, hurt by the loss of its relationship with warehouse-club retailer Costco Wholesale, though card member spending climbed.

Exxon Seeks U.S. Waiver to Resume Russia Oil Venture

Exxon Mobil has applied to the Treasury Department for a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Russia in a bid to resume its venture with state oil giant PAO Rosneft in the Black Sea forged in 2012 by then-CEO Rex Tillerson, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bill O'Reilly Is Out at Fox News

Fox News announced the departure of Bill O'Reilly in the wake of a sexual-harassment scandal, bringing an end to the host's two-decade run at the TV network.

BlackBerry Arbitration Ruling Cuts Into Qualcomm's Profit

An arbitration decision in a dispute with BlackBerry Ltd. weighed on Qualcomm Inc.'s earnings in the latest quarter, a further blow to its results after the chip maker paid a hefty South Korean government fine the previous quarter, and a reminder of ongoing challenges to its patent licensing business.

Alcoa to Close New York Headquarters

Alcoa Corp. plans to close its global headquarters in New York and seven other administrative offices within 18 months in a bid to shave $5 million a year in overhead costs.

Caterpillar to Move Headquarters to Chicago Suburb

Equipment giant Caterpillar Inc., after decades in the central Illinois city of Peoria, said it is moving its headquarters to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, in closer proximity to a commuter railroad and O'Hare International Airport.

Morgan Stanley Trades Its Way Past Goldman

Morgan Stanley rode a boost in debt trading to surpass rival Goldman Sachs and join other big Wall Street firms in posting strong results to start the year.

BlackRock Managed Assets Continue to Rise

BlackRock Inc. posted increases in everything from revenue to assets in the first quarter, but the world's largest asset manager wasn't immune from the dynamics causing headaches for many in its industry.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profit Edges Down

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. on Wednesday reported a slight decline in first-quarter profit despite an uptick in shipping volumes, reflecting foreign-exchange charges and higher operating costs.

Coal Shipments Lift CSX Earnings

CSX posted earnings that easily beat Wall Street expectations as its first quarter under the leadership of turnaround artist Hunter Harrison coincided with the continued recovery of coal shipments, a key product for freight lines.

