Materials Flat as Dollar Regains Some Losses -- Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities processors were more or less flat as the dollar recouped some of its recent losses. The long up-trend in the dollar was interrupted Tuesday when the British pound sterling surged in response to what markets viewed as a savvy gambit by Prime Minister Theresa May, who sought to strengthen her mandate by calling a general election. The dollar hit a five-month low against a basket of currencies as some brokerages, including Goldman Sachs, pointed to the turn as a major inflection point. Gold futures, which have something of an inverse correlation to the dollar, declined Wednesday.
April 19, 2017 16:13 ET (20:13 GMT)