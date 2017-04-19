Consumer Cos Flat Ahead of Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were more or less flat amid trepidation on the outlook for stores' earnings. Online competition has driven many bricks-and-mortar chains to their knees as shopping has gone from a destination to an at-home pursuit. Burberry shares fell after the British luxury brand posted earnings short of Wall Street expectations and as investors feared benefits from a weak pound would fade.
April 19, 2017 16:39 ET (20:39 GMT)