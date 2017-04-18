L'Oreal's First-Quarter Sales Up 8% on Asia, North America

L'Oreal SA (OR.FR) reported first-quarter revenue rose 8%, boosted by strong sales in Asia and North America.

The French cosmetics and consumer products company said Tuesday that accelerating sales of its luxury products helped boost revenue to 7.05 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in the three months through March, from EUR6.55 billion a year earlier.

"In an environment that remains volatile, our well-balanced business model is now, more than ever, an asset," said Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon, adding, "We are confident in our ability to achieve another year of sales and profit growth in 2017."

April 19, 2017 02:18 ET (06:18 GMT)