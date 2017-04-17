United Earnings Beat Expectations

United Continental Holdings Inc., which has faced a week of turbulence over the violent removal of a passenger, reported Monday that while increased fuel costs cut into its latest quarterly profit, adjusted earnings still topped Wall Street's expectations.

Post Holdings to Acquire Weetabix in $1.76 Billion Deal

Post Holdings Inc. has finalized a deal to acquire Weetabix Food Co., maker of the iconic U.K. breakfast brand, in a deal that is expected to value Weetabix at more than GBP1.4 billion, ($1.76 billion) according to a person familiar with the matter.

Inside the Activist Battle That Felled Arconic's Klaus Kleinfeld

Klaus Kleinfeld was ousted as CEO of parts maker Arconic months after overseeing its creation amid the breakup of aluminum giant Alcoa, following heavy pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management.

NextEra in Talks to Revive $18.4 Billion Deal for Oncor

NextEra Energy Inc. is in talks aimed at saving its acquisition of Oncor, one of the country's largest electricity transmissions businesses, after Texas regulators rejected the deal, lawyers told a bankruptcy judge Monday.

Netflix's Subscriber Growth Slows at Home and Abroad

Netflix's U.S. and international subscriber growth slowed in the first quarter, coming in below expectations, though profit grew as content costs were lower than anticipated.

PPG Urges Akzo Stakeholders to Back $24 Billion Takeover Bid

PPG Industries appealed directly to Akzo Nobel shareholders and employees to pressure the Dutch paint-and chemicals-maker into talks over its $24 billion takeover bid.

Cloudera IPO Terms Point to Potential $1.79 Billion Valuation

Big-data software company Cloudera gave a price estimate for its initial public offering that values it as high as $1.79 billion, though the per-share price range is still well below levels previously paid for company stock.

BP's Leaking Well in Alaska Successfully 'Killed'

BP and local and federal authorities successfully brought under control an onshore well on the North Slope of Alaska that began leaking oil and gas last week.

Snyder's-Lance Swaps CEOs, Warns of Weakness

Snyder's-Lance Chief Executive Carl Lee Jr. has retired after 12 years at the company, and the maker of Kettle Brand and Cape Cod chips braced investors for weakness going forward.

Behind United Airlines' Fateful Decision to Call Police

The recipe for the disastrous decision by United Airlines' employees to call for police to remove a passenger from a fully booked flight was years in the making.

