Indicted Samsung Heir Leaves Board of Fiat Chrysler's Holding Company

Continue Reading Below

Lee Jae-yong, the 48-year-old vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. and the grandson of that company's founder, and three other Exor outside directors weren't reappointed to the board.

Nintendo's Switch Console Has Strong First Month in the U.S.

The Japanese company, citing data from a market research firm, said its new game console got off to a roaring start in the U.S. during its launch month, surprising analysts and investors who worried that pricing would hurt sales.

NASA to Rely on Commercial Partners for Deep-Space Exploration

Responding to criticism over inadequate funding and technical planning for sending astronauts to Mars, NASA leaders say they are counting on commercial participation as one means toward a sustainable strategy to explore the solar system over the next two decades.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

GM to Build Facility for Self-Driving Cars, Add Employees

General Motors Co. will build a development facility in San Francisco and eventually add 1,100 employees there to work on autonomous vehicles, a major expansion of GM's Silicon Valley presence as it vies with other auto makers to lead the race for self-driving cars.

J.P. Morgan, Citi Score Big Gains, but Shareholders Want More

Some of the nation's largest banks warned Thursday that the benefits investors anticipated from rising interest rates and the election of Donald Trump as president aren't panning out quite as quickly as many had hoped.

Michael Dell Makes Millions in FCC's Airwaves Auction

Michael Dell's bold bet on local television stations appears to have yielded a $350 million profit. He emerged as one of the beneficiaries of the government's airwaves auction when results were released Thursday.

Uber's New Problems in Europe Cast Cloud Over Win in Asia

Uber Technologies is battling fresh regulatory problems in Europe, overshadowing its success in restoring service in Taiwan after a two-month suspension stemming from a dispute with authorities there.

Volkswagen Says Diesel-Buyback Program Is Well Ahead of Schedule

Volkswagen has bought back or terminated the leases of nearly 238,000 diesel vehicles from owners affected by the company's emissions-cheating scheme, surpassing the 50% milestone earlier than it anticipated.

AIG CEO Peter Hancock's Total Pay Fell 23% in 2016

American International Group CEO Peter Hancock's total compensation fell 23% last year as the global insurance conglomerate suffered setbacks in its profit-improvement plan.

BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink Earned $25.5 Million Last Year

The board of BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, cut Chief Executive Laurence Fink's pay by 2%.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)