Former Wells Fargo retail chief rejects board report on sales scandal

Former head of retail banking at Wells Fargo & Co Carrie Tolstedt rejected on Monday the bank's internal investigation into sales practice abuses which laid much of the blame for the problems on her.

���We strongly disagree with the report and its attempt to lay blame with Ms. Tolstedt. A full and fair examination of the facts will produce a different conclusion,��� Enu Mainigi, Williams & Connolly LLP, attorneys for Tolstedt, said in a statement.

(Editing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)